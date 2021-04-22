Put our enemies to shame - Beverly Afaglo charges Mark Okraku to work for the creative arts sector

Okraku Mantey's nomination was confirmed in a list of the President's nominees for Deputy Ministerial roles released today and signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Mr Eugene Arhin.

Reacting to Okraku Mantey’s appointment, Beverly said in an Instagram post that he should focus on achieving two things while in office.

According to her, Okraku Mantey should push for the opening of cinemas as soon as possible and secondly build cinemas across all the 16 regions in Ghana.

Her post read (unedited): “In your last office I guess u didn’t have the power to do certain things. I want to believe that this new office gives u a little more power. U are one of us so u’ll understand us better.

First, pls push for the opening of our cinemas ASAP.

Secondly, pls go around all 16 regions of the country n buy 2- or 3-bedroom houses n break in and renovate them into big halls for at least a 200 sitting capacity cinemas so we can premier our movies around the country. We are not asking u to cut sod and start a new building, which can take forever. It doesn’t necessarily have to be state of the art, we are ok with anything comfortable.

I don’t think this will be too hard for the government to do for creative arts. Please put our enemies to shame, those who said government doesn’t care about creatives, show them u do, aftercall our money is in the budget anaa?