Mr Buckman, 63, passed away in a gory motor accident three weeks ago on the Akosombo-Accra highway. The singer was with him in the same vehicle but came out unharmed.

Quamina MP's father was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital after the accident which happened about three weeks ago.

"He was pronounced dead on arrival. They were rushed to the hospital I am at," a worker from the Akuse Hospital shared the sad news in a WhatsApp.

Quamina MP’s management released a statement following the accident, saying: "As you all may have heard, Quamina MP got involved in an accident a short while back.

“While he's recovering, we regret to inform you his Dad, affectionately known as Bongo couldn't make it. During these extremely difficult times, we appeal to all and sundry to accord him and his family the privacy they deserve as they mourn their hero".

He refused to speak since the incident, but he has finally spoken with a one-week anniversary poster of his dad.

According to him, the family will observe a one-week anniversary on December 17, 2020, to decide his final burial and funeral rites.

He posted the poster of his father on his Instagram page on Saturday, December 12, with the caption: “My Dad’s one-week observation comes off on 17th December 2020 at Mankessim. Thank you for your continuous show of love and support. BONGO FOREVER MY HERO.”