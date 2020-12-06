The 'amanfuor girls' rapper was in a vehicle with his father, whilst coming from Akosombo to Accra when the accident occurred on the Akosombo-Accra highway. Quamina MP came out unhurt but sadly his father passed on later after his critical condition.

Quamina MP's father was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Akuse Government Hospital after the accident which happened about three weeks ago. "He was pronounced dead on arrival. They were rushed to the hospital I am at," a worker from the Akuse Hospital shared the sad news in a WhatsApp.

According to him, the "Family And Gees" rapper was shattered upon the developments after the accident. "Quamina was literally on the ground crying when they arrived," the witness said in WhatsApp conversation seen by pulse.com.gh.

Since then, no word has been heard from the rapper. Pulse.com.gh gathers that the rapper has been brought to Accra for further check-up and health-wise, he has been doing well but he has been devastated by the sad news. A statement from the rapper's management team has confirmed the sad news and

adds that it would be appreciated if Quamina MP and his father was accorded some privacy. "As you all may have heard, Quamina MP got involved in an accident a short while back," the statement noted.

Quamina MP

The official statement adds that " while he's recovering, we regret to inform you his Dad, affectionately known as Bongo couldn't make it. During these extremely difficult times, we appeal to all and sundry to accord him and his family the privacy they deserve as they mourn their hero".

The statement was shared on his Instagram page and it has attracted colleagues in the showbiz space sympathizing with the young Ghanaian rapper. Actress Lydia Forson wrote "so sorry for your loss" with rapper Donzy Chaka adding that " stay strong and have my condolences bro ".

Fuse ODG wrote " our condolences... we dey your back. Praying for strength for you and your family to heal... Daddy's energy lives on through you... we must celebrate his life on earth" and Kwaw Kese added that " damn sorry breda".

The post has gathered more than 1000 comments from the fans of the rapper as well. See the post below.