According to the “Walaahi” hitmakers, they actively granted interviews as musicians when they were up and coming.
R2Bees give reasons they don’t grant interviews
Popular Ghanaian music group R2Bees, comprising Omar Sterling and Mugeez, explains what informed their decision not to grant both radio and television interviews.
However, they stopped granting interviews after realising that some media houses are in for the clout and their agendas but not to promote them.
They added that the journalists then twisted their words and took advantage of them.
“The only thing we know how to do is sing and that when we get the mic but for granting interviews, we don’t do that anymore because some journalist used to clout chase,” they told Joy TV.
“We used to grant interviews when we were coming up, and it’s not like we have been like this since, but we realised that some interviews we used to grant back then had the journalist taking advantage of us because negativity sells, and they try to twist our words.”
It’s been years since R2bees granted an interview with any local and international media except at the sidelines of events, which is also very rare.
Their fans and Ghanaians alike have complained about their absence in traditional and social media.
Omar Sterling and Mugeez spoke at the album launch and listening session of their latest studio album, “Back 2 Basics” in Accra.
