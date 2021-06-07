RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rap Fada accuses Kobby Rana of attempting to lick his manhood

An emerging Ghanaian rapper has accused Kobby Rana of making advances to him.

According to Rap Fada, he is advising people to stay away from Kobby Rana, alleging that the movie director and actor is gay.

Rap Fada narrates that he was a good friend to Kobby Rana his sexual advances towards him has soured their relationship. In a report by mynewsgh.com, he claimed that Kobby tried to lick his manhood when they were both in a room.

Stay away from KOBI RANA, he is possessed and a certified GAY. His failed attempt to lick my manhood when we were both in a room has ruined our relationship," the website quoted him to have said.

Rap Father further alleged that he is not the only one who has had such an experience with Kobby Rana. "Many have suffered this with him and they can’t be bold to come out, he is evil,” he said.

At the time of this publication, the actor has not reacted to this allegation yet.

