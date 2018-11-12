Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Rapper Donzy and Ephraim ready to go to jail for toll payment

Rapper Donzy refuses to pay toll on the Accra- Tema Motorway.

  • Published:
Rapper Donzy refuses to pay toll play

Rapper Donzy refuses to pay toll

Rapper Donzy and music producer Ephraim, have refused to pay any toll on the Accra-Tema Motorway until the road is fixed.

According to the "You & the Devil" rapper and music producer Ephraim, they do not understand why they keep paying tolls on the motorway while there are serious potholes on the main road that connects Tema to Accra.

While Donzy admits that “it’s a crime not to pay toll" ,he also believes an action needs to be taken to end the needless accidents on the motorway. “From the beginning to the end, do you know how dangerous it is?”, he continued.

The rapper also continued by saying “When you have a problem on the motorway at night there is no streets light.”  One of many personal occurrences he shared was how he missed his flight because he burst his tyre after hitting a pothole on the motorway.

Rapper Donzy refuses to pay toll. play

Rapper Donzy refuses to pay toll.

READ MORE:WATCH: Donzy shares “You And The Devil” video featuring Kofi Kinaata

According to the rapper he may be saving lives by taking such an action.“I’m not afraid to die. if it will save people’s lives." he added.

The rapper belives the more its spoken of the more the government will listen citing the recent action by residents in Adentan to get the government to fix the footbridges on the Madina-Adentan road.

Musician and producer Ephraim, also shared Donzy’s views and wondered if there should be a coup d'état before the government addresses the needs of the citizens.

He also declared not to pay any toll on the motorway stressing that he is ready to be arrested for his decision.“Our people won’t repair the motorway but they keep collecting the money.” he uttered.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Spartacus actor Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana (Photos) Spartacus actor Peter Mensah buries late father in Ghana (Photos)
Birthday Girl! Yvonne Nelson marks 33rd birthday with stunning photo Birthday Girl! Yvonne Nelson marks 33rd birthday with stunning photo
I’m on break from church – Jasmine Baroudi I’m on break from church – Jasmine Baroudi
Living in Ghana becoming ‘hard’ – Okyeame Kwame Living in Ghana becoming ‘hard’ – Okyeame Kwame
Nana Ama Mcbrown speaks against child abuse in an emotional video Nana Ama Mcbrown speaks against child abuse in an emotional video
Falz sues NBC for N100M 3 months after banning his song, ‘This Is Nigeria’ Falz sues NBC for N100M 3 months after banning his song, ‘This Is Nigeria’

Recommended Videos

Medikal shades Sister Deborah in latest social media post Medikal shades Sister Deborah in latest social media post
I’m not a virgin but I’ve never had a girlfriend – Kwesi Arthur I’m not a virgin but I’ve never had a girlfriend – Kwesi Arthur
Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘sexiest man’, Idris Elba Princess Shyngle hangs out with the ‘sexiest man’, Idris Elba



Celebrities

2face, Banky W lead march for massive voters registration ahead of 2019 election
Banky W raises fans hopes with decision to contest for House of Reps
Court orders Gyan to remove wife's maiden name in suit
Princess Shyngle rejects $100,000 for a one night stand
“Stealing is a sin” – Efia Odo jabs Fella Makafui for snatching Medikal
X
Advertisement