Ghanaian rap artiste Donzy has finally premiered the official music video for his latest banger, titled “You And The Devil”.

The Shawers Ebiem-produced hiplife song which was released in August this year features his longtime friend, Kofi Kinaata.

Directed by Ben Zola, Donzy uses a subtle approach to tell a story about how he is surviving negative energy in the media and the music industry.

The video captures Donzy and Kinaata confronting a young guy who seems to be the channel for spreading negative vibes about the duo.

They are seen constantly questioning him: “you and the devil, what be the difference?”

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.