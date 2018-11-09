Pulse.com.gh logo
WATCH: Donzy shares “You And The Devil” video featuring Kofi Kinaata

Directed by Ben Zola, Donzy uses a subtle approach to tell a story about how he is surviving negative energy in the media and the music industry.

play

Ghanaian rap artiste Donzy has finally premiered the official music video for his latest banger, titled “You And The Devil”.

The Shawers Ebiem-produced hiplife song which was released in August this year features his longtime friend, Kofi Kinaata.

The video captures Donzy and Kinaata confronting a young guy who seems to be the channel for spreading negative vibes about the duo.

They are seen constantly questioning him: “you and the devil, what be the difference?”

Enjoy the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.

 

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

X
