Nazareth began his career as a rapper in Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region, where he struggled to make a breakthrough. Watching fellow artists like Sarkodie and D Cryme rise to stardom while he remained stagnant weighed heavily on him.

“I started with rap because we thought that was the best way to blow up. So I used to go to Rex Studios to record demos and see if we could get a tape out. I was a very good rapper then,” Nazareth recalled.

As desperation set in, Nazareth and a close friend sought spiritual help from a fetish priest in the hopes of finding success. However, he was unaware that his friend had conspired with the priest to use him as a ritual sacrifice.

“The guy and I were very good friends and planned to release a joint album before going our separate ways,” he explained. “So the witch doctor told us to perform a blood covenant ritual which we did. Not knowing my friend had sabotaged me, he would be the one to blow up while I died.”

Rapper Kojo Denkyem changes name to Nazareth after 'juju' to blow made him mad

Soon after the ritual, Nazareth began suffering from spiritual attacks and severe nightmares, which ultimately led to him losing his sanity. For nearly two years, he battled his mental health, with periods of lucidity followed by moments of confusion and erratic behaviour.

It wasn’t until 2009, when Nazareth met a man of God known as Oluman, that he found healing and deliverance from his affliction. After his recovery, he discovered the full extent of his friend’s betrayal.

