The incident occurred when the 'Who Send Dem' singer was performing at the Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale soundclash when he was on stage clashing it out with Kamelyon as a curtain-raiser for the main show.

According to his manager, they headed straight to the Ridge Hospital that night where 4 scans were performed to assess the extent of damage and how to rectify it. Ras Kuuku has, however, been discharged but will still need treatment.

His manager, Biggest Boss, who was speaking in a phone conversation with King Lagazee on Accra-based Hitz FM, has disclosed that the doctors indicated that they had to come back for the facility to be scheduled for surgery to correct the impact of the accident.

Hear more from him in the video below.