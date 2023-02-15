ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia

Selorm Tali

Ras Nene aka Dr Likee is a man of so many characters. At the royal palace of Manhyia, the actor turned into a delivery man to surprise the wife of Asantehene Osei Tutu II.

Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia
Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia

Ras Nene led a team to deliver the Asantehen's Valentine's Day package to his wife Lady Julia. As the world marked the occasion yesterday, the Asantehen sent a rose, an impasto and an unknown present to his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The delivery done in collaboration with Ghana Post, saw the Kumawood actor leading the delivery team with the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, to present the special gift to Lady Julia.

Asantehene sends Val's Day gift to Lady Julia
Asantehene sends Val's Day gift to Lady Julia Asantehene sends Val's Day gift to Lady Julia Pulse Ghana

Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare, also joined the delivery team for Ghana Post to do the honours on behalf of the King of the Asante Kingdom.

Manhyia Palace in acknowledging the gift said "the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Mr Bice Osei Kuffour together with some Kumawood stars delivered Asantehene’s Valentine present to Lady Julia, spouse of His Majesty".

A post on the official social media pages of the palace added that "a rose, an impasto of Lady Julia, and an unknown present- all from the King- were respectively delivered by celebrities-turned-couriers, Mr. Osei Kuffour, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi (Dr. Likee), and Matilda Asare at Manhyia Palace on Monday, February 13, 2023".

According to the palace, "this forms part of the Ghana Post’s innovative Vals on Wheels for 2023".

In December 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed popular musician Bice Osei Kuffour, widely known as Obour, as the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited.

Since then, the former MUSIGA president has been enforcing new initiatives to make Ghana Post more attractive and competent in the country.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elikem Kumordzie and Sarkodie

Tailor Elikem Kumordzie gets backlash for comment on Sarkodie’s outfit

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Blakk Rasta celebrates wife of 10 years

Nana Agradaa's TV

Nana Agradaa charged for sharing nude pictures of a Prophet

Rihana at Super Bowl

Rihanna is pregnant with second child, flaunts bump at Super Bowl 2023