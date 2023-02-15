Ras Nene turns delivery man for Asantehene as he delivers Val's Day gift to Lady Julia

The delivery done in collaboration with Ghana Post, saw the Kumawood actor leading the delivery team with the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Mr Bice Osei Kuffour, to present the special gift to Lady Julia.

Asantehene sends Val's Day gift to Lady Julia Pulse Ghana

Kumawood actress, Matilda Asare, also joined the delivery team for Ghana Post to do the honours on behalf of the King of the Asante Kingdom.

Manhyia Palace in acknowledging the gift said "the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Mr Bice Osei Kuffour together with some Kumawood stars delivered Asantehene’s Valentine present to Lady Julia, spouse of His Majesty".

A post on the official social media pages of the palace added that "a rose, an impasto of Lady Julia, and an unknown present- all from the King- were respectively delivered by celebrities-turned-couriers, Mr. Osei Kuffour, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi (Dr. Likee), and Matilda Asare at Manhyia Palace on Monday, February 13, 2023".

According to the palace, "this forms part of the Ghana Post’s innovative Vals on Wheels for 2023".

In December 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed popular musician Bice Osei Kuffour, widely known as Obour, as the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited.