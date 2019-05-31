Later, the Brekum based social media star got pregnant which further sent her into hiding as she was completely lost online, to make some time to take care of her pregnancy and delivery.

Rashida, who became popular for her popular phrase "Ma la faka" in a viral video, welcomed her first child some months ago after she made some public appeal for some financial assistance in order to cater for herself and her then unborn child.

READ ALSO: Meet the powerful man behind Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's reunion

In a new photo sighted by pulse.com.gh, Rashida is now seen with her beautiful daughter, who is fast growing and some social media users have been passing some nice comments about.

See the photo below.