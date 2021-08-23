The founder of the Hip Life genre was addressing critics who were lambasting Sarkodie who agreed on a Nigerian radio station that Ghanaians seem not to have cherished him enough despite his greatness.

“So, that’s huge for you as a Ghanaian artiste to sell out the Apolo. And it took me, a Nigerian radio presenter during my research to know... It is almost like we don’t hear about this stuff. It’s almost like it is not happening. So I feel like we recognize how talented you are. You know what you are doing, especially not just for Ghanaian music, what you are doing for African music as well. I think that our Ghanaian brothers and sisters, it’s almost like they don’t know what they have. They should actually show you so much love,” the presenter said.

“You are trying to get me speechless, basically. Because everything I want to say is what you are saying. So I have nothing to say ... But I know what you are trying to say. They should really hold on to moments and cherish,” Sarkodie said.

His response triggered comments from some Ghanaians on social media who translated his statement to mean that he is not appreciative of how Ghanaians have been supporting ever since he started his career. But according to Reggie Rockstone, these kinds of responses only confirms what the Nigerian presenter and Sarkodie said.

“The very thing that Nigerian man spoke about, you are actually doing it again by turning around. Do you know why you are defensive? It is because you are guilty. That is what it is. Before that Nigerian presenter said what he said on television, both you and I knew about Gee hate. It has been a topic apparently pending in my country. You know this, don’t fake a funk. Don’t be a hypocrite. We know that we have serious issues in Ghana concerning our hatred towards each other, even the very country,” he said.

According to the 'Maka Maka' rapper, he has lived long enough to understand the dynamics of the game and although it is impossible to please everyone, Sarkodie is doing enough by carrying the country on his back and should be left alone.

“I’m old enough to speak on this and I know this. I understand the dynamics of what exactly is happening. Spare me the BS and leave that man alone. He has done enough doing well, yeah you can’t please everybody even if you sell ice cream. But the one thing you are not going to take away from that young man is what he stands for as far as entertainment goes. That man is carrying Ghana on his back," he said.

Citing an example of the 'Gh hate' syndrome, Reggie Rockstone said “let me give you an example of how Ghana operates. I remember there was a figure of speech, I love Sarkodie, Medikal, all my soldiers who are putting out their work and I support you. I candidly said Sarkodie deserves a statue".

He continued that "you’d have thought I slapped your mother. You’ve still got your colonial masters statue everywhere. Spare me the bullsh#t. This is how sleek Ghana is. They said Rockstone, what has he done. If anyone deserves a statue then it should be you. No, you don’t need to build me a statue. No, 25 years after my work and putting work into HipLife, you all said I didn’t do it. That is what they do, they play.”

Tackling critics who describe Sarkodie as pompous, he said “well everyone is saying Sark is pompous. You are lying. Everything you probably think you know about Sarkodie, it was written, bad blogs, somebody’s opinion that they fed to you so today you come on social media and say he is pompous. Do you know him personally, no you don’t? One thing for sure is I am a good judge of character. If he (Sarkodie) was anyway pompous, I wouldn’t be around him. He is not even close. But it is showbusiness. I am the nicest dude on this earth but people still get to say sh#t about me".