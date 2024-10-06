Renovate Nsawam Prisons for yourselves – Bullgod warns Nana Addo and appointees

According to Bullgod, it is in the interest of the President and his appointees to ensure the Nsawam Medium Security Prison is renovated to accommodate them for their alleged corrupt practices and involvement in illegal mining, for which he warned they will be prosecuted.

"...Starting from Nana Akufo-Addo to all the presidential staffers, I am giving you a job and the job is very simple; you see the three months that are left, if you know what is good for you, go and renovate Nsawam. Go and renovate Nsawam because that is where you will spend the rest of your life," Bullgod said.

He condemned the detention of the protester against illegal mining. He asserted that Ghanaians should be allowed stage demonstrations as there is no better time than this.

Pulse Ghana

Calls on the government to ban galamsey

There has been growing pressure in recent times on the government to take decisive action against illegal mining.

The arrest and prosecution of some protesters against illegal mining two weeks ago have also escalated the pressure on the government.

On Saturday, October 5. 2024, hundreds of Ghanaians ended a three-day protest organised by the Citizens Coalition Against Illegal Mining.

