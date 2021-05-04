RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rent is one of my biggest problems as a Ghanaian - Serwaa Amihere cries out

Authors:

David Mawuli

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has joined the ongoing ‘Fix the Country’ protest on Twitter, citing accommodation as one of her biggest problems in the country.

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

It’s been more than 48 hours since Ghanaians stormed the Twitter platform with the ‘Fix the Country’ protest to draw the government’s attention to the hardships people are facing in the country.

Recommended articles

Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

Reacting to the protest, the GH One TV presenter mentioned accommodation as a huge problem in the country.

“One of my biggest problems as a Ghanaian is Rent / Accommodation. It’s not easy out there!” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, rapper Edem has told ‘Fix the Country’ protestors to rise above ‘finger wars’ and confront the government physically if they need important issues to be addressed.

He made this statement when a fan asked him to ditch dripping on social media and join the protest.

He, however, provided what seems to be the best solution or what can get a better result, saying ‘dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups’ are the best options.

“U can’t pressure government with a tweet,you can however do it with dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups that can’t be penetrated with tribal games and Political associations,” Edem stated.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups [Credit - FunnyJunk]