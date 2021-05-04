Rent is one of my biggest problems as a Ghanaian - Serwaa Amihere cries out

Some celebrities, including John Dumelo, Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson and Lydia Forson, have joined the protest, highlighting some of the pressing needs of the citizens of Ghana.

Reacting to the protest, the GH One TV presenter mentioned accommodation as a huge problem in the country.

“One of my biggest problems as a Ghanaian is Rent / Accommodation. It’s not easy out there!” she tweeted.

Meanwhile, rapper Edem has told ‘Fix the Country’ protestors to rise above ‘finger wars’ and confront the government physically if they need important issues to be addressed.

He made this statement when a fan asked him to ditch dripping on social media and join the protest.

He, however, provided what seems to be the best solution or what can get a better result, saying ‘dialogue, recommendations and forming pressure groups’ are the best options.