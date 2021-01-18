After months of schools closed down as a means to manage and contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the educational institutions across the country have been reopened today following the directive of Ghana's President Nana Addo.

The President last night also noted that the COVID-19 cases are on the rise as he warned citizen to obey the COVID-19 safety protocols, else he will have no choice than to enforce another lockdown.

At the back of this, ace Ghanaian sound engineer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, known as Hammer of Last 2, says that it's not a good move for schools to reopen.

"Thank u for finally sounding the alarm Mr President but this back to school thing is not very smart at this time, I’m sorry," Hammer wrote on social media.

Further commenting on how some schools are trying to ensure social distancing and other COVID-19 safety protocols as they reopen, Hammer shared a photo from the Christ The King International school and wrote: "How is this practical".

In his post seen by pulse.com.gh, he continued that "unless u wanna say a lot of them have quit sch how is this even logical. Where are the rest of them? Can we pls stop kidding ourselves now!".

A concerned fan dropped a comment on Hammer's post saying "they rest of the kids are not in school because parents like you won’t allow your kids to go. Please with all due respect what do u advise to be done. Because the hard truth is that COVID is here to stay. How can our kids be educated?"

In reply, the record producer wrote "@papaamagyei1 interesting... I wish they wanted to hear us". See a screenshot of his post below.