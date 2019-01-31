The arrest was effected last night by the East Legon Police following the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s order to freeze the properties of the CEO of Zylofon Media and MenzGold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah.

EOCO, in a press release dated Tuesday, January 29, 2019, confirmed that it has acquired an order to freeze ‘all landed properties and vehicles’ which belong the embattled C.E.O and other associated companies.

The press release mentioned over 10 companies which will be frozen including entertainment powerhouse, Zylofon Media.

It said all properties and vehicles in possession of Zylofon Media signees should be returned or sanctions will be applied.

But the latest report claims Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo allegedly tried to change some documents of Zylofon Media company cars given them, hence their arrest.

The report said as, at about 10:20 pm on Wednesday, they were both still being detained at the East Legon Police Station.

We have reached out to the police for their comments.