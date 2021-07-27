‘Respect comedians, we are not fools in real life’ - Lawyer Nti

He said comedians, just like any ordinary human, deserve some respect too because they don’t live the way they appear on stage or in films.

He made this statement in one of his tweets yesterday.

“Naturally people see comedians and their first thought is ‘fool’ and as such treat us with ‘fooling amount of respect,” he tweeted.

He said many people assume comedians will goof with them when they meet them in public, but sometimes, they should be given a ‘bit more respect.’

“Some want you to start fooling with them right there aa mpo. We understand it's all love but sometimes ‘respect’ a bit more. We are not fools; we just do comedy,” he added.

His tweeps agreed with him. A tweep replied: “My greatest worry is where and when to draw the line between a comedian being his usual comic self and a comedian being foolish...but I get your point bro...it is well.”

Meanwhile, Lawyer Nti has said back in 2008, he looked up to Sarkodie and wanted to have a similar influence in the film industry but didn’t expect him to reach the level he is now.

“Back in 2008 the bio I put on my Facebook was ‘... I will be to the Ghana movie industry what Sarkodie is to the Ghana music industry.’ Even back then I believed strongly @sarkodie was going to be very big but boy has he exceeded my expectations. The work edey my front big pass,” he tweeted.

He said Sarkodie has made an astonishing investment in himself and his brand, adding that most musicians don't like him but kiss his ass in public.