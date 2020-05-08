According to reports, the wife of the affluent Ghanaian pastor, Mrs Ciara Antwi, popularly known as Bofowaa, has welcomed triplets. The information was first shared by a believed closed friend of Bofowaa, who posted a photo of three teddy bears (triplets) to congratulate her. Her post read; “Congrats sweetheart God is wonderful”.

Screenshot of Bofowaa's friend's post

Bofowaa in confirming her delivery shared stunning baby bump photo with the caption “THE ANGELIC WAIT, I prayed for this day, I fasted for this day and sowed a seed for this day. Now the wait of my Angels is surely due. Thank you, Jesus. To my able team, I can’t thank you enough”.

The wife of the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel, before her latest post, shared as well shared a baby bump photo with a pre-delivery message which she again emphasized on ‘angels’ that she was expecting - dead it below plus the stunning photos her posts came with.

“A letter to God, Dear GOD, I want to thank you so much for my lovely husband, He is my ANGEL.His love and care is overly above my expectations. Who am I for you to bless me this much thy oh lord, I just want to say THANK YOU.

To my ANGELS, thank you for making me this woman that I am. Now to my expected ANGELS, No one else would ever know the strength of my LOVE for you all, You are the only ones who know how my HEART sounds from the inside.

I would continue to hold you guys in my heart, you guys fill a place in my heart that I never knew was empty.”