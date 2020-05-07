During a recent interview, Osebor has acknowledged that fans usually troll him asking that, how could a ‘skirt’ wearing man be the father of Nana Aba’s son? Responding to such comments he said “I was God to her, the Nana Aba that they respect so much, hence, insulting me, the time I met her, she saw me as a big man”

“I am self-employed, for her, she can be fired any time” he added and continued that he is worried that people always affiliate him to the ace Ghanaian broadcaster. “Every day they tag me with her name, Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby father, don’t I have a name?” he quizzed.

According to Osebor, anyone who claims to love Nana Aba should be reminded that he has a son with her, therefore, insulting him also means they are disrespecting her. The fashionista added that he is not attacking Nana Aba Anamoah but he is also worried over how their son will take such mocking comments about his parents.

Paa Kow, Nana Aba and Osebor's son

In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, Osebor also seized the moment to school viewers on his fashion taste. Watch the video below.