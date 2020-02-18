It’s not clear if Reverend Obofour is a staunch fan of Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

However, this video of him jamming to Shatta’s song with Wendy Shay titled Stevie Wonder is all you need to see today.

Celebrating his children with a glamourous birthday party, Reverend Obofour took over social media with what seemed like the best child birthday party in Ghana for the year 2020 so far.

Rev Obofour holds lavish party for his kids

Leading his junior pastors as the song started to play, Reverend Obofour who was holding a Champaign bottle jammed to the hit song stressing the lines “3nhye wo, oooo 3nhye wo” in the video.

He further put on a few dance moves, also acting for the camera as other spayed some money on him.

Check out the video of Reverend Obofour jamming to Shatta Wale and Wendy Shay’s Stevie Wonder.