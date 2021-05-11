RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rev Obofour’s triplets turn one, cute birthday photos drop (PHOTOS)

David Mawuli

David Mawuli

Ghanaian preacher Rev Obofour and his wife Ciara Antwi’s triplets are one today.

Rev Obfour's wife with her triplets
Rev Obfour's wife with her triplets Pulse Ghana

The couple welcomed Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah exactly a year ago and to mark the day, they did a birthday photoshoot for them and shared it on social media.

Marking the birthday on her Instagram page, Ciara Antwi disclosed that she never knew she would be blessed with beautiful triplets, neither to the joy that comes with it.

“I never knew I will be blessed to have a beautiful kid like you, neither do I know you will bring joy to me, as you all turn one today,” she indicated on her Instagram page.

She said she never regretted the day they were born, adding that she can’t love them less.

“I celebrate you and I never regretted the day you were born, joyfully and gladly I have I treasure that’s worth me .... happy birthday My angels…I can’t love you less.”

Rev Obofour, who is the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), organised a lavish, star-studded naming ceremony for the triplets at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The ceremony was attended by top Ghanaian musicians and film stars.

Becca, Efya, Empress Gifty, Kwaku Manu, Kalybos, Afia Schwarzenegger, Dr Louisa, Mr Drew and several names from the Kumawood fraternity graced the event.

