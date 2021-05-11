Rev Obofour’s triplets turn one, cute birthday photos drop (PHOTOS)

Marking the birthday on her Instagram page, Ciara Antwi disclosed that she never knew she would be blessed with beautiful triplets, neither to the joy that comes with it.

“I never knew I will be blessed to have a beautiful kid like you, neither do I know you will bring joy to me, as you all turn one today,” she indicated on her Instagram page.

She said she never regretted the day they were born, adding that she can’t love them less.

“I celebrate you and I never regretted the day you were born, joyfully and gladly I have I treasure that’s worth me .... happy birthday My angels…I can’t love you less.”

Rev Obofour, who is the founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), organised a lavish, star-studded naming ceremony for the triplets at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

The ceremony was attended by top Ghanaian musicians and film stars.