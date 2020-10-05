The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) and wife Ciara Antwi welcome their triplets, Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah, in May this year with great joy and excitement.

They organised a star-studded naming ceremony for the twins at the plush Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra. The ceremony saw a tall list of celebrities in attendance, including Efya, Afia Schwarzenegger, Kalybos, Mr Drew, Epixode, and Kwaku Manu.

Rev Obofour and his triplets

READ MORE: Rev. Obofour’s wife poses for photo with her triplets like angel

On Monday, October 5, Ciara Antwi, who is also known as Bofowaa, decided to give her followers a sneak peek into her kids’ luxurious bedroom through an Instagram post.

In the 20 seconds video, you can see the decoration details mapped out. Their ceiling is full of colourful balloons and no words can describe how big their baby cots are.

Aside from that, they have beautiful paintings on their wall and a lot of toys in their bedroom.

Check out the video of their luxurious bedroom below.