A few days after making the revelation, she appeared on Pulse Chat, a celebrity chat show on Pulse.com.gh, where she spilt the beans.

She started by disclosing how they hooked up six years ago, saying she met the “Ayoo” hitmaker through a friend and continued from there.

“I met Shatta Wale through a friend and then we took it from there,” she said.

She said Shatta Wale and his baby mama Michy, who is now his ex, were dating when they started their secret affair.

According to her, Shatta Wale was crazy about Michy and would brag about her at any given moment but went on to cheat because ‘he did what men do’.

On his bedroom performance, she said Shatta Wale’s performances in bed can’t be measured, adding that she’s yet to meet a man better than the singer.

Shatta Wale's side chick (Goddess Ginger)

“You can’t put Junior [Shatta Wale] on a scale. I’m yet to meet a man in Ghana or outside the country that’s way better than Junior.”

When quizzed about how long he lasts in bed, she questioned: “Who f**ks for two minutes? Who does that? Is the person sick or tired?”

“He goes for hours. I think the least he has ever gone is an hour and a half.”

She, however, believes how long he lasts in bed doesn’t matter, saying Shatta Wale is romantic and ‘gentle in general.’

She said: “I mean women are different from men. You don’t have to wait till you get to the bedroom before you are gentle to a woman. But he is different. He starts being gentle from he arrives from his car to the bedroom.”

“It was fun being around. It’s like being with friends with benefit,” she described their relationship.

Goddess revealed that they dated for a few months and decided to call it quits on mutual grounds.

“I chopped [sic] Junior [Shatta Wale] for a few months. And that was it.”