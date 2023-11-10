Rick Ross expresses interest to join Meek Mill in visiting Ghana again

Both artists are well-known for their contributions to hip-hop and are excited about the opportunity to experience Ghana's vibrant culture and warm hospitality once again.

Rick Ross expressed his anticipation, stating that he can't wait to relive the enjoyable moments he had in Ghana in 2019 and reunite with friends he made in the capital.

"I have friends over there who will ensure I am comfortable. They have the Ferraris and the Rolls Royce, and it’s all fun. It’s a different vibe in there, and it’s always surprising. I want to tap into those tourist experiences," he mentioned during a joint interview with Meek Mill.

Rick Ross shared that he was inspired by Meek Mill's positive experience in Ghana last year and the hospitality extended by Ghanaians.

Meek Mill, in turn, expressed his excitement about returning to Ghana, expressing his eagerness to collaborate with local artists and discover new talent during his visit.