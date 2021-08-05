RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rihanna becomes the wealthiest female musician in the world, worth $1.7 billion

Authors:

David Mawuli

It seems her decision to put her music career on hold to pursue her fashion and beauty brand paid off because Rihanna has become the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Rihanna
Rihanna

According to American business magazine Forbes, Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion – making her the wealthiest female musician in the world and second only to TV personality Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer.

Although Barbados-born singer is one of the most successful musicians in the world, her music fortune adds just a tiny portion to her new wealth. Forbes said the bulk of her fortune (an estimated $1.4 billion) comes from the value of Fenty Beauty, of which Forbes can now confirm she owns 50%.

undefined
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

It said the rest comes from Savage x Fenty (her lingerie company), worth an estimated $270 million, and her earnings from her career as a chart-topping musician and actress.

Rihanna’s combined 203.5 million Instagram and Twitter followers played a huge role in projecting her brand.

Fenty Beauty, which is a 50-50 joint venture with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH, launched in 2017 with the goal of inclusivity. Its products come in a diverse range of colours – the foundation is offered in 50 shades, including harder-to-find darker shades for women of colour – and are modelled in its advertising by an equally diverse group of people, reports Forbes.

Rihanna gives fans a sneak peek at her FENTY collection
Rihanna gives fans a sneak peek at her FENTY collection AFP

Aside from Fenty Beauty, the “Umbrella” has another billion-dollar brand. In February this year, her lingerie line Savage x Fenty raised $115 million in funding at a $1 billion valuation.

Launched in 2018 as a joint venture with TechStyle Fashion Group, Savage x Fenty counts blue-chip investors like Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners and private equity firm L. Catterton as shareholders. Rihanna maintains a 30% ownership stake, Forbes estimates.

The latest round of funding will reportedly be used for customer acquisition and retail expansion.

