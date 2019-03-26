The songstress used bits of songs like Stonebwoy’s “Kpo Keke”, Shatta Wale’s “My Level”, KiDi’s “Thunder”, Kwesi Arthur’s “Woara”, Yaa Pono’s “Obiaa wone master” and “Kwami Eugene’s “Wish Me Well” for the cover which she titles VGMA20.

The mash up which also features songs like Sarkodie’s “Can’t Let Go”, Wizkid’s “Soco” and other Nigerian hit songs as well has so far attracted comments from music lovers who have been lauding Veana for her creativity.

The fast-rising songstress has in a short time gain some recognition for herself on YouTube for making an acoustic cover of songs like Davido’s “Assurance”, King Promise’s “Abena” among others but it seems this her new cover has extended her popularity mileage to a farther reach.

Watch it below and tell us what you think.