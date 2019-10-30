He wrote “It’s with a heavy heart, songs of celebration and thanksgiving for my great mother Asibi Dawuni who left us this Monday to join our ancestors. You were always the wind in my sail and now I can fly. Rest In Peace, my beautiful mother.”

Friends, family and fans, have since been sympathizing with the iconic musician. @Davinder Dhillon wrote, “Rocky Duwani I am so sorry and sad for your loss. I remember that phenomenal meal she made for us. Sending love and hugs your way.”

“She must have been very proud of the excellent son which she raised in you, my friend. Blessings for you and your family, @ Rocky Dawuni,” Debbie Kreuser wrote under the Facebook. Pulse.com.gh extends our deepest condolences to Rocky Dawuni and his family. See the post below.