Saahene Osei; Despite's son graduates from high school in wealthy style (WATCH)

Making a feat that will soon see Saahene enrolling into a tertiary institution, he marked it in grand style, paying attention to details when it comes to opulent and antique fashion, as he has been nursing a career in the style industry as a model.

Saahene wore a pink kaftan that came with a smoothly sewn accessorized black robe over a pair of designer shoes with his graduation stole that has the inscription "IB Class of 2021" hanging over his neck.

Not only did the son of Osei Kwame Despite Media show of his fashion sense as he also displayed a bit of the home he is coming from because a 30 seconds video he shared also captured parts of his father's luxury mansion and cars.

Saahene did not say much, he only showed action in the video which he captioned "Uno out" with DJ Khaled's 'Sorry Not Sorry' track featuring Jay Z and Nas playing in the background.

Saahene graduates form TIS Pulse Ghana

The video below has definitely communicated a lot which has attracted over 200 comments from its viewers and friends of the grandaunt who got a lot to say as seen in the screenshot above.

Last year, Saahene's senior brother, Kennedy Osei, broke the internet in a similar opulent style when he wedded Tracy his the-girlfriend, at a flamboyant wedding dubbed Kency 2020.