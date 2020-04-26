The Ghanaian actress in her Instagram post revealed that men with great fashion sense like Elikem Kumordzie turn her on.

“MEN WHO DRESS LIKE THIS TURN ME ON 🤯🤩 but @elikemkumordzie is my brother 🤔 anaaa Mose by June di3333 na ?” she captioned.

Meanwhile, the actress has made it known that getting married is one of her intentions for the year 2020.

“Marriage is actually part of my new year resolutions and staying focus to my businesses,” she said.

Being asked if she had someone yet, the actress replied, “I don’t have anyone yet but I am hoping I find someone very soon.”

She emphasized that she often achieves her New Year resolutions, giving fans all the optimism to expect a Salma Mumin wedding this year.