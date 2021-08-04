RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Sam George shows off beautiful wife with romantic message to mark their 9th anniversary

Selorm Tali

Sam George is reminding us that apart from his work as a parliamentarian, he is also a very romantic husband.

Sam George and wife
Sam George and wife

The Ningo Prampram MP who has been in the news in recent times over his position against LGBTQ practices in Ghana has taken time off his agenda to celebrate his wife as they mark nine years of being together.

Taking to social media, Sam George posted beautiful photos of his wife with him to say that "It's been 9 great years on this lifelong journey we have taken. We've had our moments, our laughs, our fights".

Vera Sam George
Vera Sam George Vera Sam George Pulse Ghana

In the Twitter post which is attracting eyeballs and comments, the MP added that "we've had it all. 2 sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes".

Sam George and wife
Sam George and wife Sam George and wife Pulse Ghana

The lawmaker and Vera Sam George have three together. Two boys and a baby girl who turned a year older in April. Showing off his daughter to mark her birthday, he wrote "Today, my Princess turns 1. She is an immense bundle of joy that God has blessed us with."

"Her smile when I walk in through the door after a long and tiring day makes my heart melt. Make no mistake though, she is as ferocious as they come. A true #LionBorn.My prayer today is for God's guidance and protection as she grows into a woman after God's own heart. Happy birthday my Alicia-Symonè," he captioned the post below.

