Sam George shows off beautiful wife with romantic message to mark their 9th anniversary

Taking to social media, Sam George posted beautiful photos of his wife with him to say that "It's been 9 great years on this lifelong journey we have taken. We've had our moments, our laughs, our fights".

Vera Sam George Pulse Ghana

In the Twitter post which is attracting eyeballs and comments, the MP added that "we've had it all. 2 sides of the same coin. Even in grayscale, our love radiates in full colour. To my wife who is a woman, Happy anniversary Babes".

Sam George and wife Pulse Ghana

The lawmaker and Vera Sam George have three together. Two boys and a baby girl who turned a year older in April. Showing off his daughter to mark her birthday, he wrote "Today, my Princess turns 1. She is an immense bundle of joy that God has blessed us with."