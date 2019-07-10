Sam, who lives in the U.S and signed to Magic Hands Music record label, visited his home country in May, debuting his official single “The One” and the song has undoubtedly become fans favourite already.

The Afropop tune, in which Sam, who doubles as a music producer, professes his undying love to his one and only, debuted at number 1 for two consecutive weeks on, Live 91.9 ‘s weekly top 10 chart.

Sam’s stay in Ghana was characterized by a number of interviews across media platforms in Accra and Kumasi and according to Ghud music, a radio-airplay tracking and analyzing body in Ghana, “The One” is also the number one most played song on urban radio in Ghana during that period.

Certainly a good starter for multitalented Sam, who is looking forward to giving music lovers a treat with his musical craft. Listen to “The One” below and share your reviews with us.