Samini and Shatta happily hug it out after reuniting at Daddy Lumba's London show

During the fun-packed show, the audience witnessed an unusual bromance between Ghana's dancehall stars, who deeply hugged each other on stage out of excitement.

Daddy Lumba called Shatta Wale to join him on stage for a performance. Shatta Wale and Samini, after noticing each other, spontaneously decided to embrace, and they were almost carried away as Samini ended up lifting Shatta Wale.

This moment in the video below becomes priceless for the Ghanaian music industry, especially considering how these two have been arch-rivals, consistently engaging in public feuds with diss tracks aimed at each other.

Shatta Wale and Samini are both prominent Ghanaian dancehall artists who have had a long-standing rivalry in the music industry. Their rivalry dates back to the mid-2000s when both artists were rising stars in the Ghanaian music scene.

The rivalry between Shatta Wale (formerly known as Bandana) and Samini escalated over the years, with both artists taking shots at each other in interviews, on social media, and through their music. They have exchanged diss tracks aimed at each other, often addressing personal and professional issues.

Some notable diss tracks in their rivalry include: "Scatta Badmind" by Samini: This track was aimed at Shatta Wale, accusing him of being envious and having bad intentions.

"Dem Confuse" by Shatta Wale: Although not specifically targeting Samini, this song contains lyrics that are interpreted by many as jabs at Samini and other rivals in the music industry.