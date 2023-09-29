ADVERTISEMENT
‘Manifest is a better rapper than Sarkodie’ – Samini

Dorcas Agambila

Reggae-Dancehall artiste Samini has expressed his opinion that M.anifest is a superior rapper to Sarkodie.

Samini , M.anifest and Sarkodie

During an interview with Bella Mundi on TV3's "Day Show" program, Samini made this choice, sparking reactions among fans of the two rappers.

Samini clarified his preference by stating that he believes M.anifest is a better rapper with deeper and more meaningful lyrics.

“I think he’s a better rapper and he has better lyrics, he has deeper lyrics. No disrespect to Sarkodie, but those two rappers, Manifest is in a different league.”

He made it clear that his choice between the two rappers had nothing to do with his ongoing dispute with Sarkodie, which has recently garnered media attention.

It's worth noting that Sarkodie and M.anifest engaged in a rap battle a few years ago to determine who was the best rapper in Ghana.

It all began when Sarkodie released his track "Bossy," in which he declared himself the greatest rapper. M.anifest disagreed and responded with his song "god MC," which contained lyrics that questioned Sarkodie's claim.

Sarkodie responded with another song, "Kanta," which challenged M.anifest's rap supremacy as well as his fashion sense.

Both Sarkodie and M.anifest have been recognized as exceptional rappers, accumulating numerous accolades and achieving significant success in the Ghanaian and African rap music scenes.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
