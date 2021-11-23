Samini's Facebook account hacked

Samini announced on his Twitter page about how some unscrupulous person or persons have taken over his account and shared content he would not have.

Samini asked his followers and colleagues to ignore any unusual posts as steps were being taken to retrieve the account.

“Hey guys, sorry to inform you that my FB account has been hacked and we doing our very best to get things back to normal. Please, ignore any unusual posts pls. Thanks,” he wrote on November 23, 2021.

Our independent checks on the timeline of the “My Own” singer display unusual content.

The hackers might have taken over his account early morning. They began sharing Tiktok videos and comedy skits.

Samini’s followers on Twitter, where he made the announcement, are condoling him. Others are telling him the steps he can use to retrieve the account.

Twitter user Duke Sterling said: “That tin is painful ooo not funny at all May God help u cos u used almost a decade for dat n den 2mins it’s gone sorry bro”.

Stephen Chenaana: “Take a screenshot and post on ur Facebook wall fellow Ghanaians”.