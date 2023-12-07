Sammy Forson quits Joy FM

The velvety-voiced radio personality took on various roles at the station, including hosting the Overdrive, sitting in for the hosts of Drive Time, and contributing to Showbiz A-Z. Sammy Forson joined Joy FM in 2018 after he left Bola Ray's EIB Network.

Expressing gratitude to his audience, Sammy Forson acknowledged the unwavering love, support, and dedication from listeners. He thanked them for allowing him into their lives and shared memories that will forever hold a special place in his heart.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude for each and every one of you. Your unwavering love, support, and dedication have been the heartbeat of my journey. It's been an honor to be a part of your lives, to share stories, laughter, and moments that have woven us together,” Sammy Forson says.

Additionally, he expressed appreciation to his team, colleagues, and supporters, emphasizing their invaluable contributions.

“From the bottom of my heart, I thank you for allowing me into your homes, cars, and daily routines. The memories we've created will forever hold a special place in my heart. To my incredible team, colleagues and all those who've supported me along this path, your contributions have been invaluable,” myjoyonline.com quoted him to have added.

It's unclear where Sammy Forson is heading to when it comes to his broadcasting career.

The A-list radio presenter's journey in the media industry traces back to Kumasi in 2001 when he began as a computer systems engineer. His expertise in repairing, servicing, and assembling computers, along with introducing PCDJ software to radio stations, contributed to modernizing broadcasting setups.

He later joined the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation in 2003, spearheading the transition of Garden City Radio to computerized music systems.