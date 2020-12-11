Less was known about the 31-year-old until the 2020 elections kept drawing closer. Sammy Gyamfi's compendium of vocabularies coupled with his communication prowess plus how he sometimes puts his message across controversially also attracted him wild attention.

As things are cooling off around the election, following the E.C declaring Nana Addo as the President-elect, pulse.com.gh via an engagement post has asked for thoughts about Sammy Gyamfi and it has attracted over 300 comments from social media users including a word form Moesha Boduong.

Sammy Gyamfi is intelligent - Moesha Boduong

According to the Ghanaian actress, the NDC communication director is "intelligent", her comment becomes one among the many praising Sammy Gyamfi whilst others did also spare to criticize the young Ghanaian Lawyer over how he goes about his job.

An Instagram user, @gloriatom71 wrote " brave, Confident, Good communication skills and a hard working young man" with @amoah2217 adding that "U toooooo much, luv u to the max.mightyman papa paaaa.u fought a good fight ba better luck nxt time".

According to @sylviafafali " he's an intelligent and a brave guy" and added that " so much love for him". @kuapapabi64 wrote " Communication skills on point" with @henrycobbinah44 who comes as one of Sammy's critics, he wrote " He is good but he should lean more".

