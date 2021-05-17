Sarkodie: 10 things to know about Ghana’s best rapper alive

These include Obrafour, Reggie Rockstone, Asem, Okyeame Kwame, D Cryme, Manifest, Sarkodie and many others. The most sensational of them all is Ghana’s reigning rap lord and the continental crush, Sarkodie. Being the most prolific rapper in Ghana, Sarkodie has not come by these attributes from mere appellations but rather, well-deserving merit for his hard work. Here are 10 things you need to know about Sarkodie.

Musical career

Sarkodie and Yaw Sarpong Pulse Ghana

Many musicians have conceded to the impact of role models in their craft and this was no different with Sarkodie. In interviews with various media houses, the rapper made known that his rap career was inspired by Ghanaian musicians like Obrafour, Reggie Rockstone, Okomfo Kwadei, Lord Kenya, among others.

After years of ‘payola’ and being denied by many record labels, Obidi finally broke from the despair of underground artistes on releasing hit songs including ‘I’m in luv with you’ which featured Efya, the vocal goddess.

Net worth

Having been tagged with blowing his own horns as it reflects in his lyrics, the rapper has over the years seen turbulent growth in wealth. According to Forbes, Sarkodie is ranked the 9th richest musician in Africa with a net worth of approximately $7 million in 2017. However, as of the year 2021, his net worth is reported to have seen a substantial surge to $15 million.

Pulse Ghana

Businesses

Sarkodie is an outspoken businessman who admits to the essence and benefits of entrepreneurship. Aside from his rap career, he’s an entrepreneur with businesses including Sark Collections which deals in shoes, belts and men clothing. It is situated right at the center of Accra at Dzorwulu.

Popular rumours about Sarkodie

As it is alleged, most people have the perception that the rapper forms part of the secret society, Illuminati. In an interview with Hitz FM, Sarkodie emphatically stated that he isn’t a part of that society. The rumour was set ablaze by his song with Acehood titled ‘New Guy’ and his affiliations with notable hip hop artistes in the US. Also, he debunked rumors about him having an affair with the songstress, Efya. The two pivot stars of Ghanaian music, since the commencement of their career, have had many collaborations and songs together. Owing to that, fans tend to believe the duo had a relationship that was beyond their musical exploits.

Rapperholic concert

He started the Rapperholic concert in 2012 at Kumasi. The maiden concert was held at the Royal Lamerta Hotel. There, he launched his second official album – Rapperholic, which had 18 songs. Owing to popular request, the Rapperholic concert became an annual musical ritual in honor of rap music.

Education

He earned a degree in Graphic Design from Intercom Programming and Manufacturing Company (IPMC) I.T learning center. This was after completing Tema Methodist Day Senior High school.

Marriage life

Tracy Sarkcess and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

He married Tracy Owusu Addo, his longtime girlfriend, in the year 2018. They have been blessed with two kids: Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi) and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr.

Awards and nominations

Known as Africa’s most decorated rapper, Sarkodie has amassed 100 awards from 176 nominations as of 2021. Prestigious amongst these are: BET Awards Best International Act: Africa in 2012, BET Hip Hop Awards Best International Flow in 2019, African Entertainment Awards USA, Best Hip hop Artist in 2019, and Ghana Music Awards USA Artist of The Year in 2020, among others.

Properties

Hailing from humble beginnings, Ghana’s best rapper, Sarkodie has made his way to luxury. He boasts of luxurious mansions situated in Accra and the UK filled with fleets of cars.

Music