On Monday, November 2, the two popular musicians shocked their fans when they publicly endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo and supported the NPP with new singles ahead of the forthcoming December elections.

Samini, in his new song, titled “Kpoyaka”, confirmed his support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and endorsed its presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo ahead of the forthcoming December elections.

He described him as original, hardworking, competent and someone who is known by the international community for his good governance.

Samini labelled Nana Addo as ‘show boy’ – a popular local jargon used to describe people whose efforts are widely recognised by the entire nation.

The High-Grade Family label boss also urged his supporters to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and also encouraged them to give him ‘kpoyaka’ (meaning thumps up) when they see him.

Sarkodie, on the other hand, released a song titled “Happy Day” which features the reigning VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’, Kuami Eugene.

In his song, he apologised to the incumbent government for being harsh at them in the past in his songs and asked Ghanaians to vote for him.

He also used Nana Addo’s popular election slogan “the battle is the Lord’s” at the end of the song.

But, in a swift response, Sam George says they are worth as little as GH500,000.

He said people shouldn’t be convinced by the ‘funny endorsements’ and further stated that he loves their music and would groove to them but people shouldn’t trust their political choices.

He made this statement in a Facebook post he shared on Tuesday, November 3.

“Don't be swayed by any funny endorsements people. We may love their music and groove to it but we don't trust their political choices especially when they are worth GH500,000,” he wrote.

Sarkodie and Samini are yet to comment on the allegations.