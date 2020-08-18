The Ghanaian rapper has taken to social media to announce that a book about him is ready for publishing. The book has been titled 'The Highest', an adjective the rapper has been using for some years to describe his brand and flow.

Sarkodie posted the cover of the book and wrote "about that time! My first book “The Highest” will be out soon". It is, however, yet to be known if the book will be an autobiography or it will have a different author who'll will the Sarkodie story.

The book will come to add to list of 'Highest' projects carried on by the rapper because he has a song and an album named 'Highest' and also produced customised items of clothing with 'Highest'.

Sarkodie "Highest" album cover

Sarkodie without a doubt has made a name for himself that will forever go down books of history. He is the most decorated Ghanaian artistes with about 92 awards from 165 nominations in award schemes across the globe.

The rapper, who is the first Ghanaian and international rapper to win Hip Hop Awards' newly created 'Best International Flow' category, has been in the Ghanaian music industry for over two decades, hence, a lot will be expected in his book.

See how he announced it below plus reacting from his over 3.8 million Instagram followers so far.