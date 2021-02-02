The Ghanaian rapper this morning, Tuesday 2nd Febraury 2021, joined other guests in the house of the Ghanaian millionaire who is marking his birthday today.

Others like Abeiku Santana, Gospel singers Diana Hamilton and Yaw Sarpong among others were also present in the house of the business mogul for a brief ceremony to celebrate his birthday.

Whilst in the house after exchanging pleasantries with the celebrant, Sarkodie was taken through the multimillion house for a tour that shows the expensive cars, high-class interior décor and more in Despite's house.

The tour led by Abeiku Santana who works with Despite Media, the parent company of UTV, Peace FM, Okay FM, Neat FM among other media houses in the country, sees him showing the rapper what luxury in Despite's home.

Watch the videos below for highlights from the birthday ceremony which also saw Despite's son, Kennedy Osei with his wife showing off their recently welcomed twin babies after their flamboyant wedding.