Sarkodie is not my friend; he owes me no friendship - Kuami Eugene insists (WATCH)

“I've had only a few people come to my house. I don't have any fear,” Kuami Eugene said. “I think it's a bit shaky when it comes to my work. I think if I get too much involved in it, it will affect my work.”

“People try to side-line me when I try to mingle with top guys in the industry. I just respect my corner. I met a lot of big artistes when I came in. I met KiDi, King Promise and Joey B. So, if they want to be friends, let’s vibe but we are not childhood friends.”

He continued: “The thing is, Sarkodie is not my friend. Some people are colleagues and others are industry mates. And the fact that you are in the same school with someone doesn't mean you are automatically friends.”

“We don't meet, eat or hang around? What are friends for? If your definition of friendship is 'hi', 'boss, jump on my song', then I can say Sarkodie is my friend. But if the definition of friendship is people that hang around with you, stand behind you and fight for you, then that's friendship.”

“I don't expect Sarkodie to follow me to my father's funeral. I don't want to act like Sarkodie owes me. If Sarkodie is my friend, then he will post my videos twelve times a day. That's friendship. But it's not happening right now because we are not friends, we are industry colleagues,” he added.