'About Time' - Sarkodie joins #FixTheTemaMotorway campaign on Twitter

A significant portion of the road is riddled with potholes that have evolved over time into death traps.

Over the week, a hashtag #FixTheTemaMotorway has been trending on Twitter, as citizens campaign for the deplorable road to be fixed.

Sarkodie’s attention was drawn to the campaign on Twitter to which he lended his support saying, “about time.”

Over the last few years, the Tema Motorway, one of the country’s major highways, has suffered major wear and tear, leaving major potholes and posing a security risk to motorists.

The Tema Motorway has particularly deteriorated these past few weeks, and citizens have taken it into their hands to demand action from the government to fix the road.

Sarkodie, who grew up and spent most part of his early life in Tema has indicated that it is “About time” the road is fixed to salvage lives from being lost.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, the rapper wrote, “About time #FixtTheTemaMotorway.”

Sarkodie was reacting to a post by a social media account that goes by the name “Ghana Mu Nsem” calling on him to add his voice to the 'Fixthemotorway' campaign to prompt the government to come to their aid.