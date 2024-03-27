Adding his voice to the masses, the Ghanaian rapper shared his lamentation via a post on his Instagram story. "The Impact when we misplace priorities. we pray for these innocent babies" he wrote.

Sarkodie speaks on Dumsor threatening lives of babies at Tema General Hospital Pulse Ghana

The rapper's comment has rather triggered a backlash among some social media users who believe Sarkodie can do more than the comment he shared on his Instastory.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes at the back of reports on Sarkodie recording about 3 songs.titled 'Dumsor', 'Inflation' and 'The Masses', to drag John Mahama and the NDC over 'dumsor' and economic hardship during NDC governing era between 2012 to 2016.

However, in the heat-up to the 2016 general election, Sarkodie rather dropped 'Happy Day' a song that saw him controversially endorsing Nana Addo to win the the elections that year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of this, fans believe his comment on the 2024 Dumsor is not enough. Reacting to a publication by pulse.com.gh about the rapper's lamentation, an x user said "Hypocrite! You now feel the pain because we are talking about Tema" with another adding that "kw*sia ba no be you say Nana tua so".

Other fans calling on to record a song to address the issue said "We are waiting for a song titled "La General Hospital," with another x post saying "Baba @sarkodie press demma neck in ur next song as u did to NDC on ur song "issues."

See a screenshot of the posts below and tell us what you think. Must Sarkodie record another song?

'Hypocrite, drop another dumsor track' - Sarkodie told as he comments on 2024 Dumsor Pulse Ghana

'Hypocrite, drop another dumsor track' - Sarkodie told as he comments on 2024 Dumsor Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

'Hypocrite, drop another dumsor track' - Sarkodie told as he comments on 2024 Dumsor Pulse Ghana