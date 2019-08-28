The hip-hop/hiplife musician whose major goal is to win the Grammys one day had his name appear on their portal for the first time on Wednesday, August 28.

His name popped up in a feature article about Kenyan afro-pop star Victoria Kimani.

The article, labelled “Afropop Queen Victoria Kimani Is Kenya's Best Kept Secret”, spoke about their collaboration, titled “Wash It”.

The slow-tempo afro-pop song which was dropped in March this year has garnered well over 200k views on YouTube.

Sarkodie isn’t the only Ghana musician who has had a mention on the Grammys website.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale recently made his debut in Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album feature article.

Sarkodie’s rival M.anifest also appeared in an article on Burna Boy’s “African Giant” album.

Is Sarkodie getting closer to his dream? Tell us what you think.