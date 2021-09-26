Sarkodie spotted picking plastic waste at Laboma Beach (WATCH)

The SarkCess Music label boss was filmed picking up plastic waste on the beach while wearing gloves for protection.

Sarkodie is not new to this. He has always advocated for cleanliness and discipline through most of his political songs.

Last week, Sarkodie made debut appearance on Grammys new show, “Herbal Tea & White Sofas,” which was published on their YouTube page and website on September 15.

“Herbal Tea & White Sofas” is a new series where artistes reveal their backstage must-haves has already featured some international shot-callers, and their next episode will feature the two-time BET Award-winner.

This is not the first time the rapper had registered his name on Grammy’s website.

The hip-hop/hiplife musician whose major goal is to win the Grammy one day had his name appear on their portal for the first time on Wednesday, August 28.

His name popped up in a feature article about Kenyan afro-pop star Victoria Kimani.

The article, labelled “Afropop Queen Victoria Kimani Is Kenya's Best Kept Secret”, spoke about their collaboration, titled “Wash It”.

The slow-tempo afro-pop song which was dropped in March this year has garnered well over 200k views on YouTube.

Sarkodie isn’t the only Ghana musician who has had a mention on the Grammys website.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale recently made his debut in Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album feature article.