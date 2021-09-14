Another win for Ghana as Sarkodie grabs Grammy opportunity

Reports say Sarkodie’s interview will be live on the Recording Academy’s official YouTube page on September 15 and published on GRAMMY.com – the official website of the Recording Academy – later that day.

Following the announcement of Sarkodie’s feature, the hashtag #SarkodieXGRAMMYs entered the top trends on Twitter Ghana. Fans went wild as well.

This is not the first time the rapper had registered his name on Grammy’s website.

The hip-hop/hiplife musician whose major goal is to win the Grammy one day had his name appear on their portal for the first time on Wednesday, August 28.

His name popped up in a feature article about Kenyan afro-pop star Victoria Kimani.

The article, labelled “Afropop Queen Victoria Kimani Is Kenya's Best Kept Secret”, spoke about their collaboration, titled “Wash It”.

The slow-tempo afro-pop song which was dropped in March this year has garnered well over 200k views on YouTube.

Sarkodie isn’t the only Ghana musician who has had a mention on the Grammys website.

Dancehall star Shatta Wale recently made his debut in Beyonce’s “The Lion King: The Gift” album feature article.