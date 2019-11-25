The song is titled “Oofeetsɔ” a Ga phrase which can be translated as “you are overdoing it”. Music lovers after listening to the song have asserted that it’s a track full of jabs to Shatta Wale.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale ever since they engaged in their beef with shades to each other have never made up. The Dancehall act, at countless times, has continued to shade the rapper, using words like “hypocrite and broke” to describe him.

Sarkodie on the hand has been mute after releasing his d*ss track “Advice” to Shatta Wale. However, fans are asserting he is now coughing things off his chest with this new song.

Shatta Wale

Rapping in Twi, King Sark dropped some punchlines saying that “he said he is going humble me but who are you? If it’s left to him, I would be trekking but Jehova is my protector. What you are doing has not even touched my coat, let alone my singlet”

Could those shots be targeted at Shatta Wale? The official video to the song as at the time of this publication, is the number trending video on YouTube. Watch below plus what tweeps are saying about it and share your thoughts with us.