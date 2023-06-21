The highly-respected brand he has meticulously built over the years has been tarnished, resulting in a flood of diverse comments across various online platforms.
Sarkodie’s 'shady' reply to Yvonne Nelson’s abortion allegations shakes up social media
Ghanaian music icon Sarkodie remains undeterred by the social media uproar following his involvement in Yvonne Nelson's abortion saga.
In Yvonne Nelson's memoir 'I am not Yvonne Nelson', the actress accused Sarkodie of impregnated her in 2010 and subsequently abandoned her during the sensitive period of her abortion, an incident she describes as the most regrettable in her life.
The revelation caught many by surprise, as there were no prior indications or reports of an intimate relationship between them before this bombshell revelation.
In the immediate aftermath of the explosive news, Sarkodie seemingly disappeared from the public eye, leaving netizens to speculate and draw their conclusions. However, his latest social media post appears to be a cryptic response to Yvonne Nelson's claims. Despite showcasing his supreme shorts and matching footwear, it is the background music that has captured all the attention.
Borrowing lyrics from Jay Cole's 2014 hit, "No Role Modelz," the rapper sends subliminal shots to someone well-known, implying that she is shallow and undeserving of being rescued or saved.
