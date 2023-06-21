Sarkodie’s 'shady' reply to Yvonne Nelson’s abortion allegations shakes up social media

Instagram

In Yvonne Nelson's memoir 'I am not Yvonne Nelson', the actress accused Sarkodie of impregnated her in 2010 and subsequently abandoned her during the sensitive period of her abortion, an incident she describes as the most regrettable in her life.

The revelation caught many by surprise, as there were no prior indications or reports of an intimate relationship between them before this bombshell revelation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In the immediate aftermath of the explosive news, Sarkodie seemingly disappeared from the public eye, leaving netizens to speculate and draw their conclusions. However, his latest social media post appears to be a cryptic response to Yvonne Nelson's claims. Despite showcasing his supreme shorts and matching footwear, it is the background music that has captured all the attention.