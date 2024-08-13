SDK Dele urges Mahama to address data costs and slow internet at town hall

SDK Dele Pulse Ghana

Speaking at Mahama's presidential campaign event, he highlighted that the problem was not only the exorbitant pricing but also the slow speeds. He mentioned that it sometimes takes 20 to 30 minutes to upload a video on streaming platforms.

"I hope that when you come into power, you will address this issue because you spoke about a 24-hour economy and all that," SDK said. The skit maker and foodie also inquired about Mahama’s plans for those aspiring to work in the movie industry.

Responding to SDK's concerns about data, Mahama explained that the issue stemmed from market competition. He noted that a single network's large market share gave it a monopoly, allowing it to raise its prices.

"When I look at Airtel, Glo, and other networks, their influence on the market seems to have dwindled. Now it is left with MTN, Vodafone, and Telecel. It is important to uplift the other telcos so that competition increases and rates decrease," Mahama said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer added that introducing a satellite network in 2024 would improve internet services in Ghana.

