ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

SDK Dele urges Mahama to address data costs and slow internet at town hall

Dorcas Agambila

Comedian and skit maker SDK Dele spoke at former President John Dramani Mahama's town hall meeting on August 13, 2024, where he lamented the rising cost of data and slow internet speeds.

SDK Dele
SDK Dele

Recommended articles

SDK Dele
SDK Dele SDK Dele Pulse Ghana

Speaking at Mahama's presidential campaign event, he highlighted that the problem was not only the exorbitant pricing but also the slow speeds. He mentioned that it sometimes takes 20 to 30 minutes to upload a video on streaming platforms.

"I hope that when you come into power, you will address this issue because you spoke about a 24-hour economy and all that," SDK said. The skit maker and foodie also inquired about Mahama’s plans for those aspiring to work in the movie industry.

ADVERTISEMENT
SDK Dele
SDK Dele SDK Dele Pulse Ghana

Responding to SDK's concerns about data, Mahama explained that the issue stemmed from market competition. He noted that a single network's large market share gave it a monopoly, allowing it to raise its prices.

"When I look at Airtel, Glo, and other networks, their influence on the market seems to have dwindled. Now it is left with MTN, Vodafone, and Telecel. It is important to uplift the other telcos so that competition increases and rates decrease," Mahama said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer added that introducing a satellite network in 2024 would improve internet services in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed hope that the 5G network would also be introduced in the country, making life easier, and assured that he would implement measures to address these issues if he regained power.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

PSquare [Just Naija]

P-Square conflict: Timeline of the rift between Paul and Peter Okoye

Emptied my account ,sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

I emptied my account, sold my house to start my school - Yvonne Nelson

Efia Odo Rejects Kwaku Manu's Marriage Proposal on Live TV

'She’s right, I’m not her type' - Kwaku Manu responds to Efia Odo's rejection

Fancy Gadam

Fancy Gadam slams GHAMRO over shockingly low GH₵374 royalty payment