SDK Dele raises concerns regarding the supervision of foreign funding in Ghana

Dorcas Agambila

Popular Ghanaian stand-up comedian SDK Dele has recently voiced significant concerns regarding the restricted level of due diligence exercised by prominent international organizations when allocating funds to various institutions within the country.

SDK Dele, who has recently been actively engaged in discussions on national issues, including participating in the recent #OccupyJulorBiHouse protests, expressed his concerns on Twitter. He questioned whether these organizations meticulously evaluate the individuals or groups to whom they entrust substantial sums of money.

He further inquired if these entities ever learn from past experiences of misappropriation of funds and a lack of accountability among recipients.

"Do these foreign institutions that frequently contribute funds to Ghana ever learn? Don't they thoroughly scrutinize the recipients before disbursing funds? You wake up and hand over more than $100 to someone, knowing well that these recipients may not utilize it appropriately," he posted.

SDK Dele's tweet has sparked a broader discussion about the supervision and responsibility associated with financial aid to Ghana and other similar nations. This discussion emerges at a time when there is increased scrutiny of government spending, donations, and aid provided to various foundations operating in the country.

